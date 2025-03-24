Alabama Man Apprehended Within Two Hours After Domestic Incident With Family Members Turned Deadly

Authorities in Alabama have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting on Friday, March 21, 2025, in the 3500 Block of Hemlock Avenue Southwest. The incident, which authorities believe was a domestic argument, killed one man and critically injured another.

Birmingham police secured arrest warrants for Donald Holt, 41, who is accused of shooting both victims and leaving the scene. Curtis Holt Jr., the suspect’s cousin, was among the victims and unfortunately died. The second victim, whose identity has not been revealed, is a family member.

After a lengthy manhunt, police apprehended Holt in West Birmingham within two hours of the incident. He was arrested quickly and without incident.

According to WBRC News, after analyzing the case, the Jefferson County Magistrate’s Office issued warrants for Holt’s murder and attempted murder. Since then, the Jefferson County Jail has taken him into custody without bond.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances behind the killing, but the story serves as a sobering reminder of how fast family tensions can turn fatal.

