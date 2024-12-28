Pharaoh’s owner Peter Gerace Jr. convicted on 8 charges in highly-publicized trial

Peter Gerace Jr., the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentleman’s Club in Cheektowaga, has been found guilty on eight out of nine counts by a federal jury.

Gerace was found guilty by the jury on multiple charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, bribery, sex trafficking conspiracy, maintaining a drug-involved premises, narcotics conspiracy, witness tampering, and distribution of cocaine. However, the jury did acquit him of one count of witness tampering.

Between 2005 and 2019, Gerace allegedly conspired to defraud the United States and paid cash bribes to Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Joseph Bongiovanni. The purpose of this arrangement was to secure protection for Gerace and prevent other law enforcement officials from investigating his activities at Pharaoh’s.

In October, Bongiovanni faced a guilty verdict on seven out of the 11 counts filed against him. This followed his earlier conviction in April on two out of the 15 counts in the initial trial. You can catch up on our previous report and find more details here.

Former Buffalo DEA agent Joseph Bongiovanni has been convicted on seven counts in a highly publicized trial.

Gerace additionally took it upon himself to send intimidating messages through Facebook to a witness, with the intention of dissuading her from testifying and sharing vital information in an official proceeding.

The defendant will potentially receive a life sentence when his sentencing takes place in August.

“Peter Gerace preyed on the most vulnerable victims, using them to grow his business and his profits. Peter Gerace did not want to be caught and have his crimes exposed. However, this investigative and prosecutorial team worked tirelessly, gathering the evidence, and connecting the dots and Peter Gerace now stands convicted of some of the most heinous crimes.”

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross has made significant contributions to the field of law enforcement.

“This case showcased the reality of trafficking in Western New York and across the country. It revealed the interplay between drugs, human trafficking, how powerful men, like Peter Gerace, used victims’ drug addictions to coerce them into acts of commercial sex for pure profit. Today’s verdict is a win for victims of human trafficking and hope to those who don’t have a voice. The FBI remains committed to eradicating human trafficking and providing victims with resources. We encourage any victim to come forward. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI or report online at tips.fbi.gov.”

Matthew Miraglia, the Special Agent-in-Charge of the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office, emphasized the importance of the agency’s mission in protecting the community.

“With his conviction, Peter Gerace must face the reality that he is not above the law, nor can he escape its consequences. Homeland Security Investigations, in collaboration with our law enforcement partners, is committed to safeguarding the vulnerable from those who use bribery, manipulation, and fear for their own personal gain. The welfare of the public is our highest priority, and HSI Buffalo will take every necessary measure to protect the safety and wellbeing of Western New Yorkers.”

Erin Keegan, the Special Agent-in-Charge of HSI Buffalo

Also Read:

Reference Article