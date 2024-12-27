Severe weather threatens North Alabama and South Tennessee this weekend

Residents in North Alabama and South Middle Tennessee should be prepared for potential severe weather this weekend. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Huntsville has reported a low probability of encountering damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and isolated tornadoes from Saturday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has classified the risk level for severe storms across the region as medium. During the evening and overnight hours, heavy rain may result in localized flash flooding, causing significant impacts. The areas of Florence, Huntsville, and Fort Payne are expected to experience the greatest effects, with storm activity reaching its peak between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Residents are being urged by officials to stay aware of the weather conditions and ensure that they have multiple methods of receiving emergency alerts. The NWS Huntsville website and social media platforms will provide regular updates for the public to stay informed.

To ensure your safety during this potentially volatile weekend, it is crucial to stay informed and prepared. Make sure to secure any outdoor items that could be affected by the storm. Stay updated by checking forecasts frequently and review your emergency plans. Remember, with the intensity of the storm being unpredictable, being prepared is key.

