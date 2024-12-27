Alabama man facing trafficking charges after police discover over 6 different drugs in his vehicle

There are various reasons why the police may initiate a traffic stop. However, it is generally a routine procedure. Nevertheless, when individuals refuse to comply, the situation tends to escalate. A recent incident in Alabama exemplifies this, as the driver is now in custody on trafficking charges, thanks to the discoveries made by the police during the search of his vehicle.

He tried to run from a traffic stop, and now he’s facing serious charges

WHNT reported that on the evening of December 23rd, Huntsville police officers attempted to stop a vehicle. However, the driver chose not to comply with the police and instead initiated a chase. The duration of the pursuit remains uncertain, but it is evident that the driver achieved a significant speed.

The police officers persisted in their efforts to initiate a traffic stop. After some time, the driver finally pulled over, and both the driver and a passenger hastily exited the vehicle in an attempt to flee on foot. Undeterred, the police officers continued their pursuit and successfully apprehended both individuals, placing them under arrest. Subsequently, a thorough search of the vehicle revealed the reason behind their desperate attempt to evade the authorities.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the individuals were attempting to hide a significant amount of drugs. Among the seized substances were 31 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of methamphetamine, and various types of prescription drugs, such as oxycodone and tramadol. Law enforcement officials apprehended the driver, Melvin Hayes, 29, and have charged him with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, four counts of possessing synthetic narcotics, and felony attempt to flee and elude. The extent of the passenger’s involvement remains unclear.

