Washington Transient Man Convicted For Drug Trafficking In Kootenai County

A Washington man, Michael Patrick Keener, has been given a prison sentence for his involvement in trafficking heroin and methamphetamine in Kootenai County. Keener, who is 54 years old, will serve a 10-year term with the possibility of parole after five years.

On February 16, 2024, law enforcement received a distressing 911 text from a local motel, prompting their immediate response. Upon arrival, officers noticed a vehicle parked in a hurried manner, with drug paraphernalia in plain sight through the car window. Their thorough investigation led them to a motel room connected to the vehicle and the 911 text. Although there were no individuals in need of assistance in the room, the officers uncovered a significant amount of illegal substances. They discovered nearly an ounce of heroin, over an ounce of methamphetamine, and more than 1,000 fentanyl pills during their subsequent investigation.

Keener faced arrest as the authorities concluded that the drugs were in his possession. Even though he was initially charged for having fentanyl pills, the charge was dropped because there were no relevant trafficking laws in place at the time. Keener ultimately admitted to trafficking heroin and methamphetamine and pleaded guilty to these offenses. Both crimes are classified as felonies and carry a maximum prison sentence of life, with mandatory minimum terms of three years.

Keener has been involved in criminal activities for over three decades and has a lengthy record of convictions, including forgery, theft, burglary, and assault. Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Monica Bushling suggested a life sentence, allowing for parole after 15 years, while District Judge Ross Pittman chose a 10-year sentence with parole eligibility after five years.

Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney Stanley T. Mortensen praised Bushling for her outstanding work on the case, while also acknowledging the diligent efforts of the Coeur d’Alene Police Department in investigating the incident and successfully confiscating a substantial amount of drugs from the community.

