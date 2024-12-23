First Snowmobile Crash of the Season Occurs in Upstate New York

The snowmobiling season in New York has just started, and the first accident has already occurred.

The Snowmobile Trail System in New York boasts an impressive network of over 8,000 miles of trails that span the entire state. These trails traverse a mix of public and private lands, providing snowmobilers with ample opportunities to explore the diverse terrain of New York.

Snowmobile clubs put in tireless effort to open, re-route, groom, and maintain trails for everyone to enjoy during the winter.

Lewis County Accident

First Responders rushed to the Centerville and Flat Rock Road intersection in Lewis County after receiving a distress call. They had to utilize a snow rescue machine to reach the stranded rider, who was stuck on a snowmobile trail.

In order to expedite medical assistance, Life Net air medical established a landing zone, enabling the prompt transportation of the patient to the closest hospital.

Thankful To Be Alive

Nancy Fraboni expresses her gratitude towards the first responders who played a vital role in saving her husband’s life. She acknowledges that although he still has a challenging journey ahead, the fact that he is alive and on the path to recovery is a testament to the impact of their care and assistance. Nancy emphasizes how much their dedication and support have made a significant difference in their lives.

The Martinsburg Volunteer Fire Department is urging snowmobilers to exercise caution due to the current trail conditions. “Although the trails may appear smooth, it’s important to note that they haven’t fully packed down or settled yet,” they emphasized. They also warned riders about the potential presence of objects that could pose a hazard to their sleds.

Open Trails

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation manages the trail system, which is upheld by snowmobile clubs. The maintenance of the trails is partially funded by a portion of the registration fees collected from snowmobile owners.

The Sled NY Snowmobile Trails App offers a wide range of features to enhance your snowmobiling experience. With this app, you can access information about trail status, reroutes, local club trails, trail closures, alerts, services, as well as discover scenic vistas and business Points of Interest along the way. What’s more, the app can even track your location and follow your journey in real-time.

Respecting the trails, the land, and the landowners is of utmost importance when venturing out for a winter ride.

When driving in snowy conditions, it is crucial to exercise caution and refrain from exceeding the speed limit. It is also important to avoid blindly driving into or over snowbanks. This is because there may be hidden hazards beneath the snow that could potentially cause accidents or damage to your vehicle. Therefore, it is advisable to drive at a safe speed and be mindful of the road conditions to ensure your safety and the safety of others.

Take it easy and prioritize safety during the snowmobiling season.

