An Alabama Woman Stops At A Florida Gas Station And Buys A Lottery Ticket That Wins Her $10 Million

The Florida Lottery announced that an Alabama woman won $10 million with a lucky $20 scratch-off ticket.

Jessica Callihan, 47, of Foley, got the $20 Gold Rush Legacy ticket from Cumberland Farms, a gas station at 16786A Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $20,000 bonus commission for the transaction.

Callihan elected to collect her rewards in the form of a $6,030,000 lump sum.

The Florida Lottery’s GOLD RUSH LEGACY scratch-off has four top prizes of $10 million and 20 chances to win $1 million. The game provides more than $894 million in cash prizes, with a 1-in-2.97 chance of winning altogether.

Scratch-off games have paid out about $64.3 billion in prizes since their debut, producing around $19.5 billion for the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

