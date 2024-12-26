California Authorities Arrest 117 in Statewide Retail Theft Operation

Authorities arrested 117 suspects in a large-scale operation targeting retail theft across California.

The operation, led by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), took place on December 20, responding to a rise in thefts during the holiday season, officials reported.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state joined the effort, resulting in 117 arrests for organized retail theft and related crimes.

Officers recovered 767 stolen items worth more than $38,000. Photos from the operation show a variety of stolen items, including clothes, shoes, fragrances, and more. Additionally, three stolen vehicles and two illegal firearms were seized.

The suspects face charges such as petty theft, grand theft, organized retail crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and auto theft.

“Through proactive enforcement operations and strong partnerships with local law enforcement and retailers, we were able to protect the state’s businesses and consumers during one of the busiest times of the year,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.

“The state is committed to protecting consumers, especially as they do their final shopping before the holidays,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “I’m proud of the efforts of CHP and local law enforcement to protect consumers and businesses throughout California.”

The crackdown was a joint effort involving 10 law enforcement agencies and 56 retail partners, including:

Hemet Police Department

Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

Los Angeles Police Department

Glendale Police Department

Bakersfield Police Department

Woodland Police Department

Walnut Creek Police Department

Livermore Police Department

San Ramon Police Department

Created in 2019, the CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force has been involved in over 3,200 investigations, leading to the arrest of more than 3,500 suspects and the recovery of $51.3 million worth of stolen goods.

The identities of the suspects have not been released. Anyone with information on organized retail theft is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at 1-800-835-5247.

