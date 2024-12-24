A man from Illinois died after his snowmobile collided with a power line structure in Northern Michigan

A snowmobile crash in Northern Michigan has resulted in the unfortunate death of one person.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office reported that a snowmobile accident took place on a designated trail near the Rashdo Road Trailhead in East Bay Township. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Monday when the driver of a two-person snowmobile collided with an iron powerline structure.

Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered two individuals who had sustained injuries. Both were promptly transported to Munson Medical Center for treatment. Unfortunately, the 32-year-old male from Illinois succumbed to his injuries.

The 30-year-old female from Illinois, who was driving the snowmobile, also sustained severe injuries.

The crash was caused by a combination of speed and inexperience, according to deputies. Both riders had helmets on at the time.

Authorities are currently investigating the crash.

