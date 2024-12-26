“Super Sanctuary” Immigration Policy Puts Lives at Risk and Shields Violent Criminals

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick appeared on The Ingraham Angle to discuss opposition to President-elect Donald Trump’s impending immigration policies.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once stated, “Government’s first duty and highest obligation is public safety.” He was correct.

However, less than a decade later, progressive Democrats in Sacramento enacted California’s controversial “sanctuary state” law. This policy prioritized shielding immigrants in the U.S. illegally from deportation over maintaining public safety, even when they committed crimes.

Rather than handing over undocumented individuals with criminal records to federal agents for deportation, law enforcement agencies across the state have been compelled to release them back onto the streets. Tragically, many reoffend, sometimes with devastating consequences.

Policies With Dire Outcomes

In 2021, federal immigration officials sought to deport an undocumented man arrested for domestic violence after he assaulted the mother of his three-year-old child. Due to sanctuary policies, he was released the next day. He later murdered her in front of their daughter.

Earlier this year, I visited the southern border and spoke with immigration officers who warned about the dangers posed by undocumented criminals. They expressed serious concerns about the growing influx of young men crossing the border, fearing that some have hidden criminal histories. In San Diego, even when undocumented individuals commit crimes, law enforcement remains restricted by these sanctuary policies.

A “Super Sanctuary” in San Diego

These policies have harmed Californians and will continue to do so. Recently, the Democrat-majority San Diego County Board of Supervisors went even further by voting to establish a “super sanctuary.” This new measure prohibits local law enforcement from cooperating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under any circumstance unless ordered by a federal judge.

Previously, cooperation was allowed in severe cases like murder and gang violence. Now, even if undocumented individuals are arrested for crimes such as murder, rape, or child abuse, they will not face deportation. If cases collapse due to missing witnesses or lack of testimony—common occurrences—undocumented individuals guilty of violent crimes may walk free, even if ICE requests their custody.

This decision appears to be more about defying Trump-era policies than protecting residents. In reality, it enables and shields dangerous criminals who harm communities.

Leadership That Puts Safety First

Fortunately, San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez announced she would not follow the “super sanctuary” policy. As an independently elected official, she has prioritized public safety over partisan agendas. Her leadership offers hope for those impacted by these reckless decisions.

Meanwhile, Republican officials, including myself, are exploring state-level strategies to counteract the board’s harmful policy.

A Call for Action

Elected leaders must prioritize public safety over political posturing. Residents of San Diego deserve policies that protect their families and neighborhoods, not ones that shield dangerous criminals.

I urge the Board of Supervisors to reconsider their stance and call on residents to make their voices heard. If this “super sanctuary” is not aligned with your values, contact your local representatives. As Schwarzenegger rightly said, public safety should always remain the government’s highest obligation.

California state Senator Brian W. Jones proudly represents the 40th District.

