Men Apprehended Near Alabama Prison With Backpack Full Of Drugs And Cell Phones On Christmas Eve

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, two individuals were apprehended on Christmas Eve near a state prison. They were found in possession of a backpack that contained drugs and cell phones. The arrest was made on charges related to drugs and other offenses.

Authorities said that on Tuesday, agents from the ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division and the agency’s K9 Bureau, along with assistance from Atmore Police and the Poarch Creek Police Department, responded to reports of possible trespassers near Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore.

The ADOC reported that K9 handlers located the suspects, Derrick Bean and Keith Davis, in a wooded area near the prison. They discovered a backpack containing approximately 448 grams of marijuana, 28 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of cocaine, fentanyl, along with several cell phones and charging blocks.

The agency said that the suspects have been charged with three counts of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, prohibited activities, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana. They have been taken to the Escambia County jail.

Bean faced additional charges, including third-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) stated that the investigation is still ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon and additional charges may be forthcoming.

