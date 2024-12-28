Woman Slain In Washington County Double Shooting Has A History With Suspect

A traffic stop for speeding has resulted in the arrest of a man wanted for bank burglary in Wisconsin and the shooting of two people in Kentucky.

Roosevelt Davis III, 23, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is being held at Shelby County Detention Center on accusations of murder—domestic violence, attempted murder—domestic violence, and burglary.

According to the arrest citation, about 12:20 a.m. on December 27, Washington County 911 got a call reporting that a guy had forced his way into a home on the 800 block of Claybrooke Ave. and shot two persons. Police discovered one individual deceased inside the house and another injured. The injured woman, who KSP says is 52 years old, was transported to a Lexington hospital for treatment.

Davis was identified as a suspect in the shootings. Shelbyville police say one of their officers observed a car with a Wisconsin license plate speeding on Interstate 64 at the 36-mile marker around 3 a.m. The vehicle arrived at the Simpsonville exit and came to a stop. During the traffic stop, officers discovered that Davis was sought for bank burglary and shootings.

According to the citation, after being arrested, Davis acknowledged burglarizing the Wisconsin bank when being questioned by KSP detectives. Davis claimed he used the money to purchase two pistols and camouflage before driving to Kentucky with the intention of murdering both victims. Davis told detectives that he used his shoulder to push open a side door and shot around ten rounds into the home.

KSP has identified the victim as Springfield resident Kadesha Burch, 31.

A family member who begged not to be identified said WAVE Burch had a history with Davis.

That citation describes another domestic altercation involving Burch and Davis, in which she claims he strangled her before she could take a gun and shoot.

According to court documents, Burch posted bail just a few days before Christmas and on her birthday.

A family member told WAVE that Davis had been sending threatening text messages to the family since the event.

