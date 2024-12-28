Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Capital Region and Upstate New York

This time of year, we all eagerly anticipate the arrival of more snow to enhance the festive atmosphere of the holiday season. However, regrettably, this weekend will bring a different, less desirable and less delightful type of winter precipitation.

National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Capital Region, mid-Hudson Valley, Taconics, Mohawk Valley, and western Massachusetts. The advisory will be in effect from 1 am to 1 pm on Saturday, December 27, 2024.

According to NWS forecasters, freezing rain is expected with a glaze accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. They warn that road conditions are likely to become slick and hazardous. It is important to exercise caution not only on the roads but also at home, particularly on sidewalks and stairs.

According to News Channel 13, Saturday will see high temperatures of 39 degrees, while Sunday will bring temperatures in the 40s accompanied by steady periods of rain. The rain is forecasted to persist into Monday, with highs reaching the 50s.

When WIll Snow Return?

The News Channel 13 First Warning Forecast predicts milder temperatures leading up to New Year’s Eve, with a possibility of a few snowflakes towards the end of next week.

