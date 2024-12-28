Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Capital Region and Upstate New York

Posted by Jan McDonald December 28, 2024

This time of year, we all eagerly anticipate the arrival of more snow to enhance the festive atmosphere of the holiday season. However, regrettably, this weekend will bring a different, less desirable and less delightful type of winter precipitation.

National Weather Service Issues Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Capital Region, mid-Hudson Valley, Taconics, Mohawk Valley, and western Massachusetts. The advisory will be in effect from 1 am to 1 pm on Saturday, December 27, 2024.

According to NWS forecasters, freezing rain is expected with a glaze accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. They warn that road conditions are likely to become slick and hazardous. It is important to exercise caution not only on the roads but also at home, particularly on sidewalks and stairs.

According to News Channel 13, Saturday will see high temperatures of 39 degrees, while Sunday will bring temperatures in the 40s accompanied by steady periods of rain. The rain is forecasted to persist into Monday, with highs reaching the 50s.

When WIll Snow Return?

The News Channel 13 First Warning Forecast predicts milder temperatures leading up to New Year’s Eve, with a possibility of a few snowflakes towards the end of next week.

Also Read:

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.