New year, fresh legislation for 2025 New Yorkers

Thinking about joining a gym as a New Year’s resolution? Own an electric bike or scooter? Drive to the city? Make minimum wage? Planning a natural birth? Looking to work in a school but have a criminal record? Well, you might want to pay close attention to the new laws that will be implemented in New York state by 2025.

New York recently implemented a new minimum wage law.

The Department of Labor has announced that the minimum wage in New York State will be raised by 2025. Workers in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester will receive a $0.50 increase, bringing their hourly rate to $16.50. Similarly, employees in other areas of the state, like Ulster County, will also witness a $0.50 raise, resulting in a minimum wage of $15.50 per hour. Furthermore, there are plans to implement another $0.50 increase by 2026.

New York is introducing new paid leave laws that will benefit pregnant employees. Starting in 2025, pregnant employees will be eligible for additional paid leave to attend medical appointments, undergo procedures, or address other prenatal care needs. This new benefit will be included in the state’s paid sick leave program and will be separate from the New York State Paid Family Leave initiative. However, it’s important to note that the COVID-19 quarantine leave policy will come to an end on July 31, 2025, as this temporary legislation concludes.

New York City is set to implement new transportation laws, which will take effect from January 5th. One of the major changes is the introduction of congestion pricing, which will involve charging vehicles that enter specific areas. Furthermore, there will be a requirement for mopeds and motor scooters to be registered with the state, in order to regulate the increasing usage of such vehicles. Additionally, new regulations will be put in place for electric bikes, scooters, and lithium-ion batteries. These regulations will mandate the provision of safety manuals and stickers, aiming to enhance safety awareness and ensure compliance with traffic laws.

New York voters have successfully passed Proposition 1, which guarantees the addition of an Equal Rights Amendment to the state constitution. This amendment expands the scope of anti-discrimination measures to include various categories like ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, and sex. Notably, it specifically includes protections for sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive health care rights.

New York’s recently implemented gun laws now require gun dealers to prominently display warnings about the potential risks associated with firearm use. These warnings will include information about accidental deaths and suicide, and will be accompanied by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Additionally, licensing officers will also be responsible for sharing these warnings with permit holders, ensuring that individuals are aware of the potential dangers related to firearms.

New York has implemented new health care laws that bring several updates. Assisted living facilities are now mandated to provide transparent information about pricing and quality. Additionally, hospitals and birth centers must distribute educational materials regarding congenital heart defects. From March onwards, maternal health care facilities are required to allow doulas to offer assistance during labor and inpatient care. Prisons are also expected to address extreme heat conditions by implementing plans for fans, ice, and access to water. Moreover, emergency room health care workers will now have greater flexibility to administer prescription medications in the absence of a pharmacy on-site.

New York’s updated consumer laws are set to bring about positive changes for consumers. One of the key reforms includes simplifying the process of canceling memberships at health clubs, making it easier for individuals to discontinue their memberships if needed. Additionally, wireless providers will be required to disable stolen devices, helping to prevent misuse and protect consumers from unauthorized usage. Another important requirement is for retailers to implement workplace violence prevention programs that prioritize the safety of employees. This includes the installation of panic buttons, enabling employees to quickly seek assistance in case of an emergency. These new laws aim to enhance consumer protection and ensure a safer environment for both workers and customers.

New York’s Enhanced Privacy Laws

New privacy laws in New York are set to bring about strengthened protections for individuals. These laws will prohibit employers, schools, and agencies from demanding individuals to disclose their criminal history records. However, it’s important to note that background checks will still be permitted. Additionally, hosts of short-term rentals will be required to register their properties by late March in order to ensure compliance with state regulations. These measures aim to enhance privacy and safeguard the rights of individuals in New York.

