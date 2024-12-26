Woman Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Midvale Fast Food Employee With Gun

A 24-year-old woman was taken into custody on Friday for reportedly brandishing a firearm and threatening a Dave’s Hot Chicken employee in Midvale. The incident occurred when the worker attempted to escort her out of the restricted area behind the restaurant’s counter.

According to a court document filed in the Unified Police arrest of Leslie Diana Figueroa Rodriguez, the incident occurred at 11:32 p.m.

“Leslie passed the front counter inside the restaurant to enter the kitchen, saying she wanted to speak with an employee she stated she was related to,” the probable cause statement says.

“The victim attempted to escort Leslie back out to the lobby of the restaurant. At this point, Leslie was seen on camera and by multiple witnesses lifting her shirt, reaching for her waistband, drawing a gun, still pointed at the ground, only a few inches above her waist, and cocking the gun, and putting it back to leave.

“Leslie cocking the weapon showed her intent to cause serious bodily injury or create a substantial risk of bodily injury. An unfired bullet was later recovered at the scene. The victim stated Leslie pulled the weapon and yelled, ‘don’t touch me!’ which scared him.”

Rodriguez faced arrest on suspicion of committing aggravated assault, classified as a third-degree felony.

