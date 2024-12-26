Woman Arrested For Allegedly Threatening Midvale Fast Food Employee With Gun

Posted by Jan McDonald December 26, 2024

A 24-year-old woman was taken into custody on Friday for reportedly brandishing a firearm and threatening a Dave’s Hot Chicken employee in Midvale. The incident occurred when the worker attempted to escort her out of the restricted area behind the restaurant’s counter.

According to a court document filed in the Unified Police arrest of Leslie Diana Figueroa Rodriguez, the incident occurred at 11:32 p.m.

“Leslie passed the front counter inside the restaurant to enter the kitchen, saying she wanted to speak with an employee she stated she was related to,” the probable cause statement says.

“The victim attempted to escort Leslie back out to the lobby of the restaurant. At this point, Leslie was seen on camera and by multiple witnesses lifting her shirt, reaching for her waistband, drawing a gun, still pointed at the ground, only a few inches above her waist, and cocking the gun, and putting it back to leave.

“Leslie cocking the weapon showed her intent to cause serious bodily injury or create a substantial risk of bodily injury. An unfired bullet was later recovered at the scene. The victim stated Leslie pulled the weapon and yelled, ‘don’t touch me!’ which scared him.”

Rodriguez faced arrest on suspicion of committing aggravated assault, classified as a third-degree felony.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.