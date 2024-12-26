Alabama AG Steve Marshall Joins Coalition of 18 States in Support of Louisiana’s Ten Commandments Law

Attorney General Steve Marshall made an announcement today that Alabama has become part of an 18-state coalition that supports Louisiana’s newly enacted law that mandates the display of the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms. Led by Kentucky, this coalition has filed a brief in defense of the law, which has been temporarily blocked by a federal district court.

In June, Governor Jeff Landry signed a law that requires all public K-12 schools and state-funded universities in Louisiana to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms. However, in November, a federal judge issued an injunction to prevent the law from being implemented due to concerns about potential constitutional violations.

Supporters of the legislation assert that the Ten Commandments carry deep historical and cultural importance in the United States, playing a pivotal role in shaping the country’s legal framework. The architectural representations of this early legal code can be found in prominent federal buildings, including the U.S. Supreme Court, located in Washington, D.C.

Attorney General Marshall expressed his disbelief towards any argument against the display of the Ten Commandments as a way to emphasize our nation’s heritage. He acknowledged the strong statement made by Louisiana, highlighting the importance of our country’s founding principles in educating the future generations.

A coalition consisting of attorneys general from Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia has joined forces with Alabama and Kentucky. Their collective brief emphasizes the historical and educational significance of displaying the Ten Commandments, highlighting their influence on American jurisprudence.

The outcome of the court’s ruling is expected to shape future discussions concerning the interplay between education, religion, and constitutional rights.

