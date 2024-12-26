NYPD sergeant fatally shoots himself inside car in Queens: Sources Say

According to law enforcement sources, a tragic incident occurred on Monday evening in Queens when an NYPD sergeant took his own life by shooting himself in the head inside his car.

The police officer, aged 44, who served in Queens, was discovered deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at approximately 7:20 p.m. on a residential block in Flushing, according to authorities and sources.

The authorities are withholding his identity until they can inform his family.

Further details regarding the apparent suicide remain unavailable at this time, as the investigation is still ongoing.

In August, a tragic incident occurred when off-duty NYPD officer Gregory Purvis took his own life inside an Upper Manhattan apartment. Sadly, a few months later, the sergeant’s death adds to the heartbreak within the NYPD community.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry emphasized the significant impact that the stressors of police work have on the mental well-being of many officers.

“We lost another brother to the trauma of this work,” he wrote online after Purvis’ death.

“To the men and women who wear the uniform, please know that there are always, always people willing to listen about the bad days, about the days that hit too close to home.”

If you are finding it difficult to cope with thoughts of suicide or going through a mental health crisis in New York City, there is support available for you. You can reach out to 1-888-NYC-WELL, a helpline that offers free and confidential crisis counseling. If you reside outside the five boroughs, you can contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, which is available 24/7. Alternatively, you can visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org for assistance. Remember, you don’t have to face this alone – help is just a call or click away.

