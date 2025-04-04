Kansas Weather Alert: Snow And Rain Predicted Friday Night Through Saturday

A powerful cold front is moving across Kansas, bringing colder temperatures and precipitation beginning Thursday. Temperatures are predicted to drop to the low 30s when rain turns to snow on Friday night.

According to the National Weather Service, Dodge City’s temperature will fall dramatically, from 61°F on Thursday to 43°F on Friday. This cold air will move across the state, with Garden City, Hays, and Liberal all experiencing chilly temperatures. By Sunday night, the minimum temperature in Dodge City and neighboring areas is expected to drop to 24°F.

As rain transitions into snow, residents should be prepared for possibly slippery roadways and hazardous driving conditions. The National Weather Service recommends remaining aware of changing circumstances and taking precautions while traveling.

Temperatures will gradually stabilize by Saturday, peaking at 52°F. However, frigid nights are forecast over the weekend, with Sunday morning temperatures dropping as low as 14°F in some regions.

