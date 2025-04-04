US Marshals apprehended dangerous fugitive in Connecticut

The U.S. Marshals announced on Thursday that they had apprehended a dangerous fugitive in Norwich with the assistance of the local police department and the Connecticut State Police Tactical Unit.

Tremaine Dowdell, 31, was discovered hiding at a home in the 60 block of Boswell Avenue and escorted to the New London Police Department for arrest. The New London Police Department wants him in connection with a gunshot incident.

Dowdell is facing charges in Connecticut for first-degree criminal attempt at assault, unauthorized discharge of a handgun, carrying a pistol without permission, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm, and first-degree criminal mischief. He is also facing federal charges of violating his supervised release order.

US Marshals reported that they arrested Dowdell, a criminal, in 2019 for possessing a weapon. He was sentenced to federal probation but was apprehended on May 25, 2024, by the Providence Police Department in Rhode Island for having a ghost gun.

Dowdell’s federal arrest warrant was issued on May 30, 2024. Dowdell received another arrest warrant following a gunshot incident in New London on June 8, 2024.

The U.S. Marshals Service District of Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force discovered that Dowdell lived a “transient lifestyle” around New England. Investigators recently tracked Dowdell down to the 60 block of Boswell Avenue, where they arrested him on Thursday.

The U.S. Marshals did not say whether Dowdell was given a bond or when he would appear in court.

