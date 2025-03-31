Kansas Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorms With Large Hail And Tornadoes Possible After 6 Pm Tuesday

A volatile weather pattern is predicted to unfold throughout central and eastern Kansas on Tuesday evening, with severe storms developing around 6 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service in Wichita, isolated thunderstorms may form along a dry line early Tuesday evening, with more widespread storm activity expected later as a strong cold front moves through the region. The greatest threat will extend from Emporia to Hutchinson and Wichita, where circumstances favor giant hail, damaging winds, and the possibility of localized tornadoes.

Storm severity is likely to intensify during the night, posing threats to travelers and inhabitants of Russell, Salina, and Winfield as well. The National Storm Service has designated much of the state as having a Level 2 (Slight) danger of severe storms.

Wind gusts on Tuesday could surpass 40 mph (ca. 64 km/h) even outside of storm activity, posing a risk to high-profile cars. Residents are encouraged to secure outdoor objects and stay weather-aware throughout the evening.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-70s Tuesday before plummeting overnight as storms pass through. People who live in mobile homes or temporary structures should examine their safety preparations ahead of time. We may issue watches and warnings with little notice Tuesday evening.

