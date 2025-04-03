Texas-new Mexico Border Ready For Dangerous Winds And Dust Today

A High Wind Warning and Blowing Dust Advisory have been issued for locations along the Texas-New Mexico border today, with dangerous weather predicted to last until midnight.

According to the National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa, the High Wind Warning is in place from 1 p.m. CDT Wednesday until 1 a.m. CDT Thursday. The affected areas are the Guadalupe Mountains in Eddy County, New Mexico, and the Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in West Texas, which include Pine Springs, Queen, and Guadalupe Mountains National Parks.

Forecasters predict steady west winds of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts to 60 mph. A separate Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect today from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. CDT, with visibility likely reducing to one-quarter to one mile due to blowing dust.

The circumstances are likely to make travel difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles like tractor-trailers, campers, and vans. Turbulence near hilly areas can potentially cause significant threats to low-flying light aircraft.

Residents with respiratory difficulties are encouraged to stay indoors during periods of poor air quality. Drivers are encouraged to avoid travel whenever possible, particularly in elevated areas where wind speeds will be highest. To prevent being rear-ended in a dust storm, officials advised pulling off the road completely, turning off your car lights, and keeping your foot off the brake.

The weather service cautions that severe gusts and reduced visibility could result in life-threatening circumstances for unprepared individuals.

Reference Article