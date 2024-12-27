Georgia prepares for severe storms as weekend approaches

North Georgia is preparing for heavy rainfall and strong winds as two sets of storms approach the state during the final weekend of the year.

Metro Atlanta is preparing for a significant amount of rainfall this weekend, with forecasts predicting up to three inches. The region is expected to experience two rounds of strong to severe storms during this time.

Friday will be dominated by a strong wedge pattern, resulting in cooler temperatures across north Georgia. Highs are expected to remain in the 40s and 50s.

Expect drizzle to form in the early hours of the day, gradually transitioning into scattered showers later on. Thunderstorms are anticipated to arrive by late Friday evening, persisting through Saturday morning. Keep an eye out for wind gusts of up to 40 mph throughout the day.

After the storms passed overnight, the area will experience dense fog on Saturday morning, which will limit visibility and might make travel conditions dangerous. Throughout the day, scattered and occasional showers will pass through the region, while temperatures will reach the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

A more intense line of thunderstorms is expected to move into North Georgia, bringing a heightened threat from Saturday night into Sunday morning. This time frame presents the greatest potential for severe weather. The already saturated soils, coupled with heavy rainfall, could result in localized flash flooding. Additionally, the strong winds accompanying these storms may cause trees and power lines to fall. Although isolated and brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out, they are more likely to occur in areas south of Atlanta, where conditions are most favorable.

By Sunday afternoon, the storm system is expected to move out of the region, leading to improved conditions. As a result, temperatures will rise into the low 70s, offering a welcomed relief from the recent bout of active weather over the weekend.

