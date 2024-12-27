New York to Experience First Snowstorm of 2025 in the Near Future

Posted by Jan McDonald December 27, 2024

We may have to wait a while for the first snowstorm of 2025 in New York State.

According to early weather models, a significant storm is expected to affect the majority of the state on Monday, January 5th.

January has always been known as the snowiest month of the year in New York State. According to this weather model, it seems like we might be in for an early start to accumulating those snow totals.

On average, Western New York typically receives 20-30 inches of snow during the month of January. In Central New York, cities like Syracuse and Binghamton usually experience 15-25 inches of snow in January. Downstate areas, such as New York City, typically see 5-15 inches of snow during this month.

This storm has the potential to create a solid base for achieving those totals by January 2025.

