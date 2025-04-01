Severe Weather Is Expected To Hit Louisiana, Texas, And Arkansas Between Tuesday Night And Thursday

A widespread severe weather danger is expected to hit Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas starting Tuesday night, bringing giant hail, destructive winds, and isolated tornadoes until Thursday evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, the first set of storms is predicted to hit Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas late Tuesday night, particularly along and north of Interstate 30. Forecasters have issued a Level 1 (Marginal Risk) notice, warning of wind gusts above 60 mph and quarter-sized hail or greater.

By Wednesday, sections of Louisiana and East Texas, including Shreveport, Longview, and Texarkana, will be at risk category 3 (Enhanced). This storm system’s phase could generate huge hail, severe winds, and isolated tornadoes starting late Wednesday morning and lasting into the night.

On Thursday, the system moves east, maintaining a Level 2 (Slight Risk) for much of the tri-state area. Damaging winds and heavy rains remain the key risks, with the possibility of flooding in low-lying areas.

Residents should keep an eye out for local advisories, secure outdoor objects, and evaluate their severe weather protection procedures. Weather.gov/shv provides updated predictions and warnings.

