West Virginia deputies perform Knock and Talk to apprehend an Ohio fugitive

November 6, 2024

On Monday, West Virginia deputies said they conducted a knock and talk, which resulted in the arrest of a wanted Ohio fugitive.

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office and Follansbee Police Department claimed they received information that a wanted fugitive from Ohio was living at a Follansbee property.

Follansbee and Wellsburg deputies and police officers went to an Oakwood Avenue residence and performed a “Knock and Talk.”

When the deputies asked the apartment’s owner if Crispin Crago was present, he acknowledged his presence and gave them permission to enter.

We detained Crago inside the home without incident.

Mahoning County sought Crago for three felony counts of rape. Crago is now being imprisoned at the Northern Regional Jail, awaiting extradition to Ohio.

