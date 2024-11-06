FEMA faces criticism for unanswered calls after hurricanes

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) received backlash when recent data exposed that almost half of the calls for disaster assistance in the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton went unanswered. Shockingly, nearly half of the individuals seeking aid were unable to connect with a federal worker. For those lucky enough to get through, the average wait time to receive assistance exceeded an hour.

As the Harris-Biden administration faced increasing criticism from conservatives over their management of disaster relief efforts, a report emerged shedding light on the situation. Numerous survivors, including a man from North Carolina whose home was inundated, voiced their frustration.

After contacting FEMA, he discovered that he was the 675th person in line. This situation has brought attention to the backlog, which has been subject to growing scrutiny regarding the agency’s response.

Former President Donald Trump also voiced his criticism of the federal response, describing it as “terrible”. He further expressed concerns about the lack of direction and potential idleness among some relief workers.

Weeks after the two hurricanes wreaked havoc on six states, FEMA faced a staffing shortage. Even the Small Business Administration (SBA) depleted its emergency loan funds.

FEMA is currently addressing 110 major disasters with a limited workforce of approximately 530 employees available for new assignments. In 2017, during the peak hurricane response efforts, the agency had an ample workforce of over 1,700 workers on standby, highlighting the significant difference in capacity.

FEMA officials have acknowledged the strain and admitted that the agency is currently understaffed. In a recent statement, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressed concern that FEMA may not have enough funds to sustain operations throughout the rest of the hurricane season.

Despite facing numerous challenges, FEMA has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing aid to those affected. In fact, the organization has reported distributing a staggering $1.2 billion in relief to survivors residing in the six states that were hit the hardest. This substantial amount of assistance demonstrates FEMA’s ongoing efforts to support and help rebuild the lives of those impacted by the disaster.

The devastation caused by the hurricane has been immense, with over 100 lives lost in North Carolina alone. Across seven states, Hurricane Helene tragically claimed the lives of 229 individuals.

According to Brock Long, a former FEMA administrator, he described the agency as a “broken system” due to the overwhelming workload of FEMA employees who are responsible for handling all aspects of disaster recovery.

As Tropical Storm Rafael developed in the Caribbean, it served as a reminder to officials and residents alike of the crucial role played by FEMA in preparing for and responding to disasters. While the exact trajectory of Rafael remained uncertain, forecasters closely tracked its northward movement towards Jamaica and Cuba.

FEMA has made a commitment to stay in the affected communities for as long as needed. However, there are concerns about the agency’s ability to effectively respond to future disasters without additional resources.

