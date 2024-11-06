Two Apprehended In Merchandise Return Scheme Defrauding Utah Stores Of Over $50k

November 6, 2024

Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in a merchandise return scheme that defrauded Utah retail stores out of over $50,000, according to court documents.

The Salt Lake County Metro Jail charged Aja Lenae Maliki Garcia, 37, and Darnell Hadden Parks, 30, with one count of second-degree felony pattern of criminal action.

Garcia faces 18 charges of third-degree felony unlawful possession of another’s identity and misdemeanor retail theft. Parks faces 22 charges of third-degree felony unlawful possession of another person’s ID, one count of third-degree felony retail theft, two counts of third-degree felony possession of a financial card, and misdemeanors for providing false information and possessing a controlled substance.

Garcia and Parks are accused of visiting various stores in Salt Lake County, choosing out stuff from the shelf, and attempting to “return” it for a refund, according to criminal documents.

According to police, the two were successful in returning $804.19 in products to a Taylorsville retail business but did not return it again. Parks and Garcia allegedly left the store without paying for the items and returned them at a different location for a total refund of $924.23.

Security tape purportedly captured these two incidents, leading police to track down the offenders and conduct a traffic stop.

Police said police discovered many driver’s licenses, identification cards, social security cards, and passports belonging to other people in the vehicle. Some of the cards’ names matched those allegedly submitted to retail stores to complete the refunds, such as “Micah,” “Carey,” and “Christian.”

Detectives received information from one retail chain’s loss prevention department that they had issued over $52,306 in reimbursements under the “Micah” name.

When questioned by authorities, Parks allegedly admitted to traveling to the businesses and returning products, calling it “a stupid thing to do.” However, Parks denied any knowledge of the stolen IDs discovered in the automobile. Garcia allegedly admitted to visiting the stores but did not purchase anything, and she denied attempting to return or steal anything.

Police said the two suspects had an “extensive” criminal past, including arrests in numerous states for theft, burglary, robbery, and supplying fake information.

