Washington Woman arrested by FBI for deadly shooting of Border Patrol agent

The FBI announced on Friday that a 21-year-old woman from Washington state has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont.

Teresa Youngblut stands accused of the murder of Border Patrol Agent David Maland on Monday.

According to the FBI, they had been keeping a close eye on her and a German man who unfortunately died during the firefight.

Maland pulled over Youngblut and Felix Baukholt on Interstate 91 near Coventry on Monday because Baukholt looked to have an expired visa, according to an FBI affidavit. During the stop, Youngblut opened fire on Maland and other officers, and Baukholt attempted to draw his gun but was shot, according to the affidavit. At least one border agent shot Youngblut and Baukholt, but police have not said which bullets struck who.

According to the FBI, the pair has been under “periodic surveillance” since Jan. 14, when an employee at a hotel where they were staying revealed worries about Youngblut having a gun and both of them wearing all-black tactical apparel.

About two hours before the incident, investigators observed Baukholt leaving a Walmart with two packages of aluminum foil. According to the complaint, he then wrapped unknown objects in foil while sitting in the passenger seat.

Authorities then discovered a ballistic helmet, night-vision goggles, respirators, and ammunition in the car, as well as a bag of shooting range targets, some of which had been used. They also discovered two-way radios, approximately a dozen “electronic devices,” travel and accommodation information for several states, and an alleged journal.

Youngblut’s hometown in Washington remained unknown. Court filings simply showed that she had a Washington driver’s license.

Reference Article