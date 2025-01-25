3 Adults Apprehended For Trafficking Cocaine With Child In The Car, Officials Say

Three individuals were taken into custody on Wednesday as a result of an extensive investigation conducted by a drug task force involving multiple agencies in Franklin County, Alabama.

A Lawrence County Drug Task Force agent launched an investigation into a drug operation. The operation involved the delivery of approximately one pound of cocaine from West Point, Miss., to Red Bay, Ala.

Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect as Darius Jones from West Point. Upon his arrival at the designated location to deliver the cocaine, authorities apprehended him.

Stephanie Wofford of Huston, Miss., and James Smith of West Point, Miss., were also present in the car with him.

During Smith’s arrest, officers discovered that he was carrying a loaded gun. Moreover, they observed that Wofford had her two-year-old grandchild with her, who was not properly secured in a car seat.

The Department of Human Resources was notified, and they took the adults into custody without any incident. A K9 officer was dispatched to examine the vehicle, and the officer detected the smell of drugs inside. Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, the officers discovered a plastic bag containing approximately one pound of cocaine.

Jones faced serious charges including drug trafficking, specifically in relation to cocaine, as well as charges for chemical endangerment of a child and providing false identification to law enforcement. Similarly, Wofford was also charged with drug trafficking involving cocaine and chemical endangerment of a child.

Smith is being charged with a number of offenses, which include drug trafficking, specifically cocaine, as well as chemical endangerment of a child. Additionally, he is facing charges for being a certain person forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of an altered firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and a second possession of a controlled substance.

All three adults have been arrested and are currently being held at the Franklin County Detention Center. Jones and Wofford have both been assigned a bond of $100,000.

The investigation involved multiple agencies, including the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Russellville Police Department, Red Bay Police Department, and Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office.

Reference Article