Man apprehended for pointing laser at Nebraska State Patrol helicopter

An 18-year-old was apprehended by troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol for shining a laser at the NSP helicopter. It is important to note that pointing a laser at an aircraft is a federal offense, and any laser strike is considered an in-flight emergency.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, the NSP Aviation Support Unit was aiding the Lincoln Police Department in a pursuit of a reckless driver. During the tracking of the suspect vehicle, the pilot and tactical flight officer of the helicopter reported being hit by a green laser, as stated in an NSP news release.

The pilot identified the source of the laser to be a window in a particular section of Abel Hall, located on the University of Nebraska – Lincoln campus. Subsequently, officers from the UNL Police Department successfully apprehended the individual deemed responsible for the incident.

A trooper responded to the scene and apprehended the suspect on charges of second-degree assault. The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old male, was subsequently booked into Lancaster County Jail. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) promptly reported the laser strike incident to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“Lieutenant Justin Grint, Commander of the NSP AirWing, emphasizes the grave dangers and legal consequences of pointing a laser at an aircraft. He states that this action is not only a federal crime but also poses an extreme risk. A laser strike not only diverts a pilot’s focus from flying the aircraft but can also result in temporary blindness.”

In 2024, the FAA reported a total of 38 laser strike incidents in Nebraska. It is disconcerting to note that the NSP helicopter has been targeted with a laser while flying over Lincoln for the third time in just the past two months.

