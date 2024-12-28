Storm To Provide Dangerous Travel With Ice And Wintry Mix Overnight: Here’s What To Expect, When

Posted by Jan McDonald December 28, 2024

Get ready for a hazardous travel situation as a fast-moving storm approaches, bringing with it a wintry mix.

According to the National Weather Service, a wintry mix and icy conditions are anticipated in certain areas on Friday night, December 27, until early Saturday morning, December 28. The image provided by AccuWeather highlights the regions that are likely to be affected.

The best time for the smoothest travel is between midnight and dawn on Saturday.

According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek, there is a possibility of a glaze of ice forming in several areas. These areas include western Maryland, north-central and northeastern Pennsylvania, northwestern New Jersey, upstate eastern New York, interior Connecticut, western and central Massachusetts, and the southern and central parts of Vermont and New Hampshire.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a warning about potentially hazardous travel conditions due to the presence of ice on untreated and elevated roadways and surfaces.

On Saturday, we can expect the arrival of milder air, bringing with it rain and mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will reach the 40s, creating a damp and dreary atmosphere. The rainy conditions will persist on Sunday, with a projected precipitation of approximately one inch throughout the weekend.

Jan McDonald
