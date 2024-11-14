Update: 13-Year-Old Girl Who Left Bay Shore Residential Facility Found

Update:

A 13-year-old Long Island girl who was reported missing has been found.

Tiffany Alvarado, of Bay Shore, walked out of a residential treatment facility around 12:20 a.m. Lisa, Tiffany’s mother, spoke to The Daily Voice on Wednesday, November 13.

Just before 4 p.m., police found the teenager. Lisa made the announcement on Wednesday via Facebook. No other information was provided.

Original report:

A Long Island mother is seeking the community’s assistance in finding her 13-year-old daughter.

Tiffany Alvarado, of Bay Shore, walked out of a residential treatment facility around 12:20 a.m. Lisa, Tiffany’s mother, spoke to The Daily Voice on Wednesday, November 13.

Her last known location, as recorded by her Snapchat account, was Bay Shore about 3 a.m.

“The other child logged into a wifi only phone via wifi into her Snapchat which pinged her location to be in Bay Shore… but not a specific location in Bay Shore unfortunately,” Lisa said.

“I have been out looking for my daughter for hours. I’m so exhausted mentally.”

Tiffany Alvarado stands 5-foot-3. Tiffany Alvarado last appeared in a striped off-the-shoulder cropped sweater and pants.

Anyone with information should contact her mother, Lisa, at 631-762-4727.

Reference Article