Oklahoma Earthquake With A Magnitude Of 2.6 Rattles Near Kansas Border

A minor earthquake of magnitude 2.6 struck 10 kilometers northwest of Morrison early Wednesday morning. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers; therefore, it may be felt in local locations.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor struck around 5:21 a.m. UTC, hitting the area near Oklahoma’s northern border with Kansas. Although a 2.6-magnitude earthquake is unlikely to cause severe structural damage, inhabitants may have felt minor shaking, especially in structures near the epicenter.

There have been no reports of injuries or damage, but the USGS invites locals to submit felt reports as part of an ongoing seismic study. This area has lately suffered several mild earthquakes, which are consistent with the general trend of low-magnitude seismic activity.

Oklahoma has experienced an increase in mild earthquakes in recent years, which scientists attribute to both natural tectonic activity and industrial practices. State officials are still studying these incidents to determine the long-term impact on local communities.

