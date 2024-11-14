Man with charges in Pennsylvania apprehended after escaping from New York police

A man facing charges in Pennsylvania was apprehended after fleeing from New York police early Wednesday morning.

On Nov. 13, officers from the Jamestown Police Department attempted to stop a man riding a bicycle on the sidewalk near Cole Avenue and South Main Street shortly after 3 a.m.

The suspect fled the area on foot but was captured after a brief chase without incident and identified as 39-year-old Aaron M. Nazario of Jamestown.

Officers then learned that the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Pennsylvania was looking for Nazario for burglary.

The Jamestown City Jail then held him pending arraignment.

The release charges Nazario with fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, riding a bicycle on the sidewalk, and riding a bicycle without a bell.

