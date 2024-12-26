U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Nebraska man who lost his home over $588

In an incredible turn of events, a Nebraskan man recently experienced a tremendous sense of relief as the U.S. Supreme Court finally addressed his case of injustice. This significant weight has been lifted off his shoulders, marking a momentous victory in his long and arduous journey for justice.

First Alert 6 Investigates has been tracking Kevin Fair’s legal journey for several years. However, just as his case was nearing its conclusion, a significant change in his health occurred, necessitating a different kind of assistance: legal support.

For almost three decades, Fair and his wife called their Scottsbluff, Nebraska home their own. They had diligently paid off the mortgage, and the assessor valued the property at $60,000.

Unfortunately, when Fair fell ill, they found themselves unable to keep up with their property taxes, which amounted to a hefty sum of $588.

Under Nebraska law, a private investor has the opportunity to settle the tax debt with Scottsbluff County and assume ownership.

Fairly, he disagreed with the situation and decided to bring the case before the U.S. Supreme Court. The justices concluded that the scenario did, in fact, breach the Constitution, and that the government was not allowed to seize more than the owed amount.

Losing your home, a place you have worked hard to pay off completely, can have a significant impact on both your mental and physical well-being.

Fair told First Alert 6 that from the start, the law seemed to go against common sense.

“He said that after living here for 25 years, they stand to make the money, but he won’t have anything.”

Just before Christmas, the man from Scottsbluff received news that the investor had returned the title, and now the house once again belongs to Fair.

According to Christina Martin, a senior attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation, there has already been a show of support and he is grateful for it.

Home equity theft, once a prevalent issue, has been deemed unconstitutional. This means that individuals, like Fair, will no longer have to endure the devastating experience of losing their homes.

After successfully overcoming one battle, a new challenge arises for Kevin Fair: he recently suffered a stroke and now requires a ramp to enter his home.

Martin expressed gratitude towards Mr. Fair for his efforts in defending the constitutional rights of all Nebraskans. To show appreciation, individuals can contribute to the GoFundMe campaign. Martin emphasized that every donation, regardless of the amount, will make a significant impact. He also mentioned that Mr. Fair is deeply touched by the generosity displayed by donors.

HOW TO HELP

If you want to support Kevin Fair, you have the option to donate to a GoFundMe.com account. The funds raised will be used to cover the cost of a wheelchair ramp and help with an outstanding tax bill that accumulated before he could apply for the Homestead exemption.

Reference Article