Alabama Quadruplets Celebrate Christmas at Home After Leaving NICU

When Becca Bryant discovered that she was pregnant, she was filled with joy at the thought of welcoming a fourth child into her family. Little did she know, however, that her family would not only be growing by one, but by four – a fifth, sixth, and seventh child.

Kali, Koen, Laney, and Lennon, the quadruplets, entered the world prematurely at just 23 weeks and four days.

Due to their premature birth, the babies had to spend a significant amount of time in the neonatal intensive care unit. The final baby was finally able to come home on December 10, just a few weeks before the Christmas holiday.

As Christmas approaches, Bryant eagerly anticipates the joyous occasion with her family. Reflecting on the previous year when their youngest child was still in the NICU, she expresses her excitement at having everyone together at home. Bryant looks forward to capturing the precious moment of her children gathered around the Christmas tree, creating a cherished memory.

The Bryant family is facing a significant financial strain due to unexpectedly having three additional children. However, the community has stepped in to ensure that the family’s needs are fully met.

“We have been incredibly fortunate as we haven’t had to purchase a single diaper so far. Our friends and family have generously sent us gift cards and even cash to support us. We are truly grateful for their help, as we wouldn’t have made it without their support.”

The older kids are also providing much-needed assistance to their parents.

Bryant mentioned that as soon as they started returning home, there was a sense of excitement among them. They were eager to hold and assist the babies, get their clothes ready, prepare their bottles, and continue with all the tasks involved in taking care of them.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in 2023, there were only 148 sets of quadruplets or higher-order births. This marks the lowest number since the organization began collecting data in 1998.

