Eastern Washington winds recorded at 70 MPH on ridgetops; snow accumulation in the Cascades.

Posted by Jan McDonald November 6, 2024

The National Weather Service in Spokane is issuing a warning about the presence of strong winds and challenging winter driving conditions in Central Washington. Areas such as Wenatchee, Ellensburg, Vantage, and Waterville are experiencing locally strong gusts as a cold front moves through the region. Additionally, there is a possibility of accumulating snow in the Cascades and Idaho Panhandle, which can lead to hazardous conditions at mountain passes.

Although the wind is still strong, the gusts have decreased from nearly 70 mph to about 45 mph on ridgetops. In lower elevations, the gusts range between 30 and 50 mph. This decrease in gusts may help alleviate worries about trees and power lines being knocked down. However, it is still probable that trees in higher elevations may have sustained damage from the intense winds earlier.

Jan McDonald
