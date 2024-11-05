The Fifth Suspect In The Cailee Knight Murder Has Been Extradited From Texas

The fifth suspect in the murder of 9-year-old Cailee Knight has been brought into Mobile County Metro Jail.

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood told FOX10 News that the fifth suspect, a 17-year-old female, was extradited from Texas.

According to jail records, the youngster faces two counts of capital murder, attempted murder, and shooting a firearm into a building.

During a press conference last month, Blackwood did not reveal the 17-year-old’s role in the shooting but did state that she was an accessory to murder.

“As the investigation progressed, it became clear that they played a role, specifically aiding and abetting. Blackwood stated that he was an aider and abettor in this case. “They were there to support what was going on, and we believe they knew it.”

Last December, while Cailee was resting on her couch on Rhett Drive, a drive-by shooting killed her.

A grand jury indicted all five defendants—Ariel Curry, Tyrone Williams, Darius Lucky, Ricki Thier, and the 17-year-old girl—last month.

The court also elevated the defendants’ murder charges to capital murder.

Blackwood gave this statement to FOX10 News about the recent arrest:

Extradition of this defendant from Texas brings us another step closer to holding accountable all five defendants involved in the senseless murder of 9-year-old Cailee Knight. Keith Blackwood, DIstrict Attorney

All five accused are being jailed without bond and are due to appear in court later this month.

We won’t reveal the fifth suspect’s identity because she is a minor.

Blackwood said she will reveal more information when she appears in court.

Reference Article