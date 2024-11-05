Pregnant Texas teen died after three ER trips as a result of the abortion ban

A tragic incident has shed light on the devastating consequences of restricted abortion rights in the US. In Texas, a pregnant teenager lost her life after making three consecutive visits to an emergency room in a desperate attempt to receive the necessary care. This heartbreaking event underscores the urgent need for accessible and safe reproductive healthcare options for women across the country.

Nevaeh Crain, an 18-year-old, found herself in a distressing situation in October 2023. Within a span of 12 hours, she visited two different emergency rooms, hoping to find relief. However, her condition seemed to worsen with each visit. Surprisingly, during her first visit, the hospital merely diagnosed her with strep throat and did not delve into the cause of her intense abdominal cramps. This startling revelation came to light through the investigative efforts of ProPublica.

At least two Texas women lost their lives due to the state’s abortion ban, which was implemented following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the federal right to abortion. One of these women was Crain, who tragically passed away. Another woman, Josseli Barnica, aged 28, also died after experiencing a miscarriage in 2021.

In states with strict abortion restrictions, healthcare professionals in the US are increasingly hesitant or even fearful of providing care to pregnant women due to potential legal consequences. The recent incidents serve as evidence of this new reality. For instance, Texas’s abortion ban imposes prison sentences for any interventions that result in the cessation of a fetal heartbeat, regardless of the woman’s desire to terminate the pregnancy.

During Crain’s second visit, medical records show that she tested positive for sepsis, a condition that can be life-threatening. However, despite this diagnosis, doctors decided to discharge her after verifying that her six-month-old fetus still had a heartbeat.

According to ProPublica, Crain was admitted to the intensive care unit on her third visit to the hospital. This decision was made by an obstetrician who insisted on conducting two ultrasounds in order to “confirm fetal demise”.

The fear and uncertainty surrounding which treatments may or may not be deemed criminal has had devastating effects on women in need of healthcare in Texas, despite the exceptions for life-threatening conditions that remain in place for doctors.

In states where abortion bans are in place, hospitals often engage in patient transfers to avoid taking responsibility and to engage in legal disputes, resulting in a significant waste of valuable time that could be potentially life-saving.

According to Sara Rosenbaum, a health law and policy professor emerita at George Washington University, pregnant women are now being treated as untouchables.

According to Mini Timmaraju, the president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, the death of Crain serves as a stark reminder of the lethal danger that abortion bans pose.

According to Timmaraju, Republican politicians like Donald Trump and Ted Cruz should be held responsible for the implementation of abortion bans. Ted Cruz, the current Texas senator, is in a challenging re-election battle against Democrat Collin Allred.

According to Timmaraju, restoring the right to abortion and lifting these bans is crucial.

