Severe Storms and Heavy Rain Expected on Sunday and Monday: First Alerts Issued

Strong clouds have dumped a lot of rain on the northwest counties in the previous 24 hours, resulting in flood watches. These watches will remain in effect on Monday due to the possibility of floods from additional heavy rain.

Sections of North Texas are under a flood watch until Monday at 3 p.m. Grayson, Cooke, Montague, Wise, Jack, and Young counties, as well as the surrounding area, received several inches of rain on Sunday. We anticipate another 2 to 3 inches of rain until Monday afternoon.

It is probable that a further 1–2 inches will fall south of I-20 and up to 3.5 inches north of it.

On Monday, there is a slightly increased probability of many severe storms in northeastern counties, as well as one severe storm across all of North Texas.

Tornadoes, hail, and damaging winds are all possible on Monday as a front passes through an area of high instability and rain. We expect the most severe storms to impact western counties in the morning, the I-35 corridor and DFW in the afternoon, and eastern counties in the late afternoon and evening.

On the positive side, the front will bring much-needed rain, cooler temperatures, and a bright afternoon just in time for Election Day.

It will not remain quiet for long, however. Another front will move through early Thursday morning, bringing with it additional rain and a busy pattern.

Reference Article