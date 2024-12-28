Texas Top Ten Most Wanted list leads to 45 arrests in 2024

In 2024, the Texas Department of Public Safety accomplished the successful arrest of 45 fugitives and sex offenders who were on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Troopers played a vital role in apprehending these individuals.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has identified ten of the most significant threats to public safety in the state.

Each month, we will select one individual from the list of fugitives or sex offenders to be highlighted as our “Featured Fugitive.”

The list of Featured Fugitives from 2024 includes the following individuals:

Mack Kizzee III (March 2024)

Marcos Christopher Alonzo (May 2024)

Ramiro Manuel Dominguez (June 2024)

Jorge Dionicio Hernandez (July 2024)

Omar David Zavala (August 2024)

Robert Gonzales (September 2024)

Ernest Christopher Nathan (October 2024)

Miguel Gomez (November 2024)

Raymond Lee Trejo (December 2024)

The Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list gets updated every month after making arrests and adding new names. You can find the latest list right here.

In 2024, the authorities managed to apprehend a total of 45 fugitives from the list. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) diligently documented the capture of the following individuals throughout the year.

Stacy James Headrick (Caught Jan. 2) Emzie Carter IV (Caught Jan. 18) Steven Clay Leifeste (Caught Jan. 26) Kenneth Wayne Dove Jr. (Caught Feb. 2) Michael Paredes (Caught Feb. 15) Justin Ceparno Rojas (Caught Feb. 28) Markeis Jamal Richardson (Caught Mar. 1) Juan Carlos Huerta (Caught Mar. 26) Braylon Lee Smart (Caught Mar. 30) Hayden Brince Abel III (Caught Apr. 2) Jesse Mario Vega (Caught Apr. 3) Christopher Michael Anderson (Caught Apr. 4) Samuel James Moreno (Caught Apr. 8) Jose Angel Leal (Caught Apr. 17) Jerry Marcus Winterroth Jr. (Caught Apr. 23) Julio Carlos Mandoza (Caught May 10) Jimmy Bryan Arsola (Caught May 16) Perci Jerome Newman (Caught June 4) Louis Ray Keeton (Caught June 6) Servando Trejo Duran Jr. (Caught June 6) Victor Hugo Chox Gonzalez (Caught June 13) Justin Gray Ames (Caught June 20) Ramiro Manuel Dominguez (Caught June 27) Ronald Kent Palmer Jr. (Caught July 11) Spencer Alexander Smith (Caught July 18) Mack Arthur Kizzee III (Caught July 18) Antonio Quinonez (Caught July 25) Fabian Martinez Toribio (Caught July 31) Dewarren Donta Knowles (Caught Aug. 17) Jose Miguel Zelaya-Ponce (Caught Aug. 23) Antioneo Ryen Sims (Caught Aug. 27) Runako Lindsey (Caught Sept. 5) Dante Lamar Benjamin (Caught Sept. 16) George Alen Rogers (Caught Sept. 24) Joey Ray Gonzalez (Caught Sept. 24) Luis Alberto Beccerra (Caught Oct. 5) Thomas Jeremy Davila (Caught Oct. 10) Adiah Namir Robertson (Caught Oct. 22) Seth Michael Altman (Caught Oct. 25) Gary Dean Crawford Jr. (Caught Oct. 30) Eddie Trent Crownover (Caught Nov. 12) Michael Wayne Petterson (Caught Nov. 27) Christopher Joshua Garay (Caught Nov. 29) Johnny Leon Wilson (Caught Dec. 2) Catavious Latre Gaines (Caught Dec. 10)

DPS ensures that all tips provided to aid in arrests are kept confidential, regardless of the method of submission.

Texans are strongly advised against attempting to personally apprehend any of the fugitives on the list, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

