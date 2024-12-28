Multiple Individuals Apprehended And Accused After Latest “Street Takeover” In Portsmouth

Multiple persons were detained and charged on December 22 following the latest “street takeover” in Portsmouth; street racing remains an issue in the city.

“I hear it, mainly it seems like, on the weekends,” Portsmouth resident Errick White said about street racing.

A video from a News 3 viewer for a story we produced in 2022 depicts what can happen during what police call a “street takeover.”

White lives close to the intersection of Airline Blvd. and Greenwood Dr., the location of the video.

“I’m just concerned that they could come through one of the fences and hit one of my neighbors’ houses. I just thank God it hasn’t happened and pray that it stops to happen,” White said.

On December 22, Portsmouth Police responded to the junction of Garwood Ave. and Elmhurst Ln. for a similar incident.

Authorities claimed that since then, they have located several of the involved individuals in Suffolk, arrested them, and charged them with dangerous driving.

“I’m appreciative that Chief Jenkins has now changed his posture and has another tone as to how he’s approaching this,” pastor and Portsmouth community activist Barry Randall-Jenkins said.

He said he feels safer now that the cops are cracking down.

“I believe with this new, upcoming city council in Portsmouth, the citizens of Portsmouth can rest assured that we may now be a safe city,” said Randall-Jenkins.

Newly elected Portsmouth City Council member Bill Dodson stated that reducing crime is a top priority for the council.

“We definitely need to get it under control. It’s not acceptable, and we’re so glad the police department has decided to take the initiative, especially with this case that we’re seeing this week,” Dodson explained.

Police stated in a news release regarding the street takeover arrests that “we will not tolerate reckless and unlawful behavior that puts our community at risk.”

