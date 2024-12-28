Alabamians flock to surrounding states for a chance to win big as Mega Millions hits $1 billion

Alabama isn’t fully on board with lottery winnings, but there are some Alabamians who are willing to go the extra mile by traveling out of state to try their luck and win big through gambling, lotteries, sports bets, and horse racing.

Residents across Alabama are flocking to neighboring states like Tennessee in order to participate in the Mega Millions lottery, which has recently reached a staggering $1 billion jackpot. As a result, the state of Alabama is missing out on potential revenue from lottery ticket sales. Many residents in Alabama are expressing their desire to have the opportunity to win big from the convenience of their own homes.

Playing the lottery has become more challenging for Brian Lopez, a resident of Huntsville.

“Honestly, if the lottery was available in Alabama, I would definitely play more,” expressed Lopez. She added, “It’s quite inconvenient for me to drive for 30-45 minutes just to go to Tennessee to purchase a ticket.” However, not all lottery players are discouraged by the drive to other states. According to player William Shaw, it doesn’t seem to deter them from participating in the lottery.

“I always glance at the lottery jackpot when I notice it’s reached $103 million in Alabama. At that point, I usually think it’s not worth the effort. However, if the prize reaches $1 billion, I would definitely make the 25-mile drive to purchase a ticket,” Shaw expressed.

Elizabeth Powell, a lottery player from Huntsville, believes that legal gaming in her home state of North Carolina provides opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable.

According to Powell, individuals in North Carolina who previously would not have been able to attend college were afforded the opportunity to do so. As a result, they were able to obtain degrees and enter the workforce. However, Powell notes that this kind of access to higher education is lacking in Alabama.

Alabama came close to having its own legal gaming legislation put to a vote in the 2024 general election. The bill successfully passed the state House of Representatives and made its way to the Senate. However, it fell short of passing in the Senate by just one vote. In the event that a gambling bill does manage to successfully pass both the House and the Senate, it will then be presented to the people for a vote.

State representatives from both political parties have expressed their support for a new round of legislation aimed at legalizing various forms of gaming and introducing a lottery in Alabama. House minority leader Anthony Daniels emphasized the importance of keeping lottery investments within the state.

“We are actively investing in the education of Tennesseans,” Daniels expressed. “We are also making significant investments in the education of individuals residing in Florida and Georgia. Therefore, I believe that the people of Alabama would prefer to prioritize investments in the education of our own residents.” State representative Andy Whitt echoed a similar viewpoint.

Whitt emphasizes that a significant amount of money is being spent outside the state of Alabama. He firmly believes that the majority of people in Alabama are in favor of having a lottery and deserve the opportunity to vote on it.

Legislators are aiming to present a comparable iteration of the gaming bill this year, but only time will reveal if Alabamians are finally embracing it after 120 years. The eagerly anticipated Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for tonight at 10 p.m.

