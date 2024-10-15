Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri Border Near Mississippi River Shaken by Earthquake

A small earthquake hit the Tennessee, Kentucky, and Missouri border late Sunday night. The 2.7-magnitude tremor occurred about northwest of Tiptonville, Tennessee, near the Mississippi River and Reelfoot Lake State Park.

The United States Geological Survey reported the quake at 3:07 a.m. at a depth of 9.2 kilometers. The earthquake’s epicenter was 6 kilometers northwest of Tiptonville, in an area noted for seismic activity along the New Madrid Seismic Zone. Despite the absence of major damage or casualties, individuals in the region felt minor tremors.

Historical links to the New Madrid fault have led to significant earthquakes in the region, including large ones in the nineteenth century. Numerous earthquakes have created Reelfoot Lake, a natural monument.

Local emergency management reported shaking in towns along the Mississippi River, which connects Tennessee, Missouri, and Kentucky. Some people said they heard a low rumble followed by a brief tremor. Though the tremor was modest, officials want locals to be aware of the area’s ongoing seismic threats.

The Mississippi River and Reelfoot Lake are located in one of the most seismically active zones in the eastern United States, with occasional tremors reminding people of the area’s geological heritage.

The United States Geological Survey advises residents to report any earthquake activity they witness to aid in ongoing monitoring efforts. Emergency officials advise residents to stay prepared for potential future seismic incidents.

