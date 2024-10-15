Fatality reported following shooting incident at Seneca Gaming & Entertainment Oil Springs in Cuba

Posted by Jan McDonald October 15, 2024

A person from Allegany County who had never been in trouble with the law and was seen as a good citizen by local police died today after an accident in Cuba.

A guy drove his blue pickup truck through the front door of the Seneca Gaming & Entertainment Oil Springs, which is also known as the Cuba Casino. This happened about 45 minutes after the building near Cuba Lake opened today.

The presence of a shotgun made the call to the Allegany County 911 office about an armed suspect clear. People can’t use the casino’s public Wi-Fi to text or call other people.

Based on their first investigation, the police think this was a fight between family members.

After the crash, casino security walked up to the car and saw the gun and the self-inflicted wound.

It’s at 5374 West Shore Road, Cuba, next to a gas stop owned by the Seneca tribe. There are only game machines in the building. On June 30, 2022, someone broke into the building with a gun and stole things. It first opened on July 4, 2014.

