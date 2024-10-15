Mayra Gómez Kemp, 76, Dies Following a Fall: Legendary Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’

A notable TV pioneer has passed away. Former game show host Mayra Gómez Kemp died Sunday, according to La Vanguardia. According to RTVE, she was the first woman in the world to host a game show before going on to host Spain’s version of Wheel of Fortune, known as La Ruleta de la Fortuna. She was 76.

The host of Un, Dos, Tres, Responda otra vez fell at her house in Mijas, Spain, a week before her death. As a result, hospitalization was necessary, and undetermined complications ultimately led to her death.

Kemp was a pioneer in the 1980s as the host of Un, Dos, Tres… Responda otra vez. In 1982, Kemp returned to hosting the quiz show as a temporary replacement for presenter Kiko Ledgard, having previously worked as a background performer. She did, however, become the full-time host, remaining on the show until 1988 and making history as television’s first female game show host.

She went on to host La Ruleta de la Fortuna in the 1990s. She also hosts the chat show Simplemente Mayra.

Kemp experienced several major health concerns between 2009 and 2013. She received a diagnosis of tongue, throat, and neck cancer during that period. She won that health struggle and lived another decade before her recent fall.

