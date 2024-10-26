Teen Admits to Federal Machine Gun Offense Following Highway Shooting

A man from Texas has admitted to a federal firearms charge after firing a machine gun from a moving vehicle on a public highway, according to the U.S. Attorney, Northern District of Texas.

In September, a criminal complaint charged 18-year-old Juan Angel Rendon, who subsequently faced an indictment in October. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, he pleaded guilty on Wednesday to illegal possession of a machine gun.

Court filings reveal that on August 27, 2024, Rendon sold a 9mm Glock handgun with a machine gun conversion device, also referred to as a “switch,” to an undercover ATF agent.

According to court filings, Rendon demonstrated how to install and operate the mechanism that converts the rifle to fully automatic fire during the sale inside his mobile home.

During a detention hearing, federal agents testified that Rendon marketed Glock switches for sale on his Instagram account, according to court documents.

Prosecutors showed a video from Rendon’s account in which he fired a switch-equipped Glock out the window of a moving vehicle on a public highway, with other cars visible in the background, the agency said.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities discovered nine weapons—two of which were rigged with switches—as well as seven additional switches or switch parts after arresting Rendon in September.

“The brazenness of Mr. Rendon shown here does not surprise me. We are seeing similar videos all around the country, which is why ATF is doubling down on our unwavering commitment to stopping the spread of machine gun conversion devices,” Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Dallas Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C. Boshek II said in a statement.

“Firing a machinegun wildly in public, while being filmed, may have made Mr. Rendon feel like a gangster that evening. However, he will now have plenty of time in prison to think about how isn’t a modern-day Capone.”

