California “Pimp” Admits to Sex Trafficking Across Arizona and Other States

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington said Thursday that Winston Cornell Burt, also known as “Dice Capone,” 32, of Hemet, California, pleaded guilty to two federal offenses connected to his role in sex trafficking.

According to court records, Burt called himself a “pimp” and managed a sex trafficking organization throughout California, Arizona, and Washington.

According to court filings, on November 2, 2022, Burt physically assaulted a 20-year-old victim by kicking, hitting, and pistol-whipping her after she expressed a wish to leave working for him.

Three days later, on November 5, 2022, Burt attacked the same victim again, forcing her to strip down to her underwear. The victim attempted to flee from a rented home by jumping out a third-story window.

According to investigators, Burt and two ladies working for him apprehended the victim, placed her into a car, and transported her to a motel on Aurora Avenue North.

Burt, armed with a revolver, was apparently halted when the victim managed to flee, racing into traffic while wearing only her pants.

Witnesses said that Burt and his female helpers tried to push the victim back into their car, but she stayed in the middle of the road until an Uber driver noticed her distress and picked her up.

According to court documents, Burt chased the van and fired shots as the driver attempted to flee.

The Washington State Patrol was informed, and Burt was arrested on November 6, 2022, as he attempted to flee an Airbnb in South Seattle, where he had been staying to avoid police following the violent encounter, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Reference Article