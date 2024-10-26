Alabama Gov. Ivey sending 125 soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey revealed on Friday that the state will be sending 125 soldiers to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The 152nd Military Police Company in Hartselle, Alabama, has deployed 125 soldiers for the mission.

According to the governor, the deployment of the personnel will last for slightly more than a year.

There are currently 269 Alabama soldiers already at the US-Mexico border, who will begin returning home in stages.

The 226th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, headquartered in Mobile, and the 158th Surface Maintenance Company in Tallassee have already dispatched Alabama soldiers.

Ivey has seen more than 500 Alabama soldiers deployed to the US-Mexico border.

