Study Predicts Southern U.S. to Face Extreme Heat, Drought and Wildfires

In 2024, Phoenix endured 100 days of relentless heat, with temperatures soaring above 100 degrees. Meanwhile, West Florida faced two hurricanes that caused billions in damages.

This could be just the beginning. According to Inside Climate News, the southern United States, especially Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, and Florida, may become nearly uninhabitable due to escalating climate conditions.

The report emphasized wildfires, stating, “Counties across the southern half of the U.S., especially those with large and socially vulnerable populations, will be much more exposed to wildfire, drought and extreme heat than other parts of the country as the region’s climate warms in the coming decades,” based on research from the U.S. Forest Service and Resources for the Future. The analysis spans the period from 2020 to 2027.

Disaster Vulnerability

The study highlights that the most dangerous weather will impact areas with dense populations, with nearly 10% of U.S. counties facing the highest risks. Researchers examined two scenarios using a 2020 baseline: one assumes modest economic growth by 2070, while the other anticipates high economic growth.

Drought and Wildfire Risks

In the modest growth scenario, regions like northern California, southern Arizona, south Texas, mid-Florida, and western areas of the Carolinas face the greatest drought risks. The high-growth scenario extends these threats further north to adjacent regions. Wildfire risks are closely tied to drought conditions.

While the reports don’t detail the economic impacts on these areas, they suggest eventual migration away from high-risk zones, which could make the “high” economic growth model less likely.

